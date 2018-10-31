Cast Announced, Tickets on Sale for A Christmas Carol

Tickets are on sale now for BrickStreet Theatre’s A Christmas Carol. A cast of nearly 60 performers will bring this Charles Dicken’s classic to life using a script adapted for the stage by Troy Thompson of Forest City. Five performances will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, online at www.brickstreettheatre.org, or at the door – pending availability.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly moneylender, who lives without joy or regard for the wellbeing of others. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts, including the spirit of his once business partner, Jacob Marley. Supernatural intervention makes it possible for Scrooge to revisit events in his life as well as catch a glimpse of his possible future. When morning comes, Scrooge learns if he still has an opportunity to “keep the spirit of Christmas alive” in his heart.

Long-time BrickStreet patrons may remember this adaptation of A Christmas Carol when it was presented in the Forest City High School Auditorium in December 1999. Thompson directed that version and also designed the set. Julie Keely is directing this 2018 version with Arlene Moeller as stage manager. Sam Keely is set designer.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa. This company of creative talent produces character-driven shows featuring skilled actors.