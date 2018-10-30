Traffic Switch on Iowa 122 in Mason City Begins Today

One of the westbound lanes of Iowa 122 between South Monroe and South Carolina avenues, which has been closed for reconstruction since late April 2018, will reopen to traffic beginning Tuesday morning Oct. 30, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

Traffic will remain in a head-to-head traffic pattern between South Massachusetts and South Carolina avenues. The traffic signal at Federal Avenue and Fifth Street (westbound Iowa 122) will also be fully operational.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.