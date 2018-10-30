Road Closed Near Boman Fine Arts Center

According to Forest City officials, the corner of John K. Hanson Drive and “I” Street will be closed for repaving. The drainage system and the road itself had been the subject of reconstruction during the construction of the new fine arts center. The road will be closed for repaving and marking purposes beginning at 8am Tuesday until 8am on Thursday.

Other intersections effected and also closed will be the intersections of John K. Hanson Drive and J Street and John K. Hanson Drive and G Street. The same time constraints apply. Officials regret any inconvenience and ask that motorists plan alternate routes during the repaving projects.