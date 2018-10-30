Little River Band To Perform a Benefit Concert Locally

Northern Lights Alliance in Mason City has been in existence in 1999 and provides comfort to single persons and families without a place to turn. Jeannie Kingery is the Executive Director of Northern Lights Alliance and says the organization houses a number of shelters.

Kingery says the need for their services continues to increase.

According to a recent mailing for Northern Lights Alliance, funding has been cut drastically at the federal level and their biggest grant was cut by 41%. With that in mind, the organization has had to think “outside the box” to keep the doors open. Kingery says one such way is to host a concert.

Kingery says there are a number of ways to purchase tickets.