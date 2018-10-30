King Believes a Confrontation is Coming with Asylum Seeking Immigrant Train

Congressman Steve King says if diplomacy fails, sending the military to the border to repel a large group of asylum seekers is the only option. King says there is legislation that could be passed in congress, but he expects a confrontation at the southern border “pretty soon after the Election.”

King is a long-time critic of granting citizenship or legal resident status to immigrants who’ve already entered the country illegally. As thousands walk through Mexico, heading north, King says a sovereign nation must protect its borders and enforce its immigration laws.

King says if this group of migrants get through the southern border, there will be an “endless stream” of people stretching from Central America through Mexico, aiming to enter the United States.

King made his comments after a Plymouth County GOP “meet and greet” in Le Mars. King is seeking a 10th term in the U.S .House this year. King’s Democratic opponent is J.D. Scholten of Sioux City.