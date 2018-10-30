It’s Homecoming Week at Waldorf University

Waldorf University Homecoming is this week beginning on Thursday and continuing through Sunday. The schedule is full of activities. Starting Thursday, there will be the candidate review and coronation of the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen which will be held in the Atrium. Waldorf University Advancement and Alumni Director Hannah Earl says one of the highlights on Friday will be the Waldorf University Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Earll say a multitude of activities will commence on Saturday, beginning with the “Bold and Bright” 5K Run/Walk.

Events will conclude on Sunday with the Waldorf University Homecoming Music Concert at 2pm in the Boman Fine Arts Center.