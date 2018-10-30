Anything Goes To Premiere This Weekend

The Forest City High School will be presenting the Broadway musical Anything Goes on Saturday and Sunday at the Boman Fine Arts Theater in Forest City. According to Forest City High School Drama and Speech Coach Stacy LaMoore, the musical has pieces composed by the legendary playwright Cole Porter.

LaMoore says there are 55 students involved on stage and another 30 that will be working behind the scenes.

Performance times are 7pm each evenng. Tickets for Anything Goes are now on sale for $5 each at the High School office.