Work Release Escape of Timothy Pittman Sr.

Timothy Warren Pittman Sr., convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree (711.3) and other crimes in Marshall County, failed to report back to the Fort Dodge Residential Facility as required this morning.

Pittman Sr. is a 49-year-old black male, height 5’11”, and weighs 273 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on July 31, 2018.

Persons with information on Pittman Sr.’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For a picture of the escapee, please see the department’s Twitter account at @IowaCorrections.