Marlys LaVougn Haugen, age 90 of Forest City, went to live with the Lord on Saturday, October 27, 2018 in the presence of her family at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 2, 2018 at West Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Leland, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be at West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com