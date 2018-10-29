Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-staff to Honor Synagogue Shooting Victims

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, to honor the murdered and injured in Saturday’s tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagouge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s order to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.