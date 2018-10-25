Use Common Sense When Masquerading Your Mutts for Halloween

It seems almost silly, but many pet owners consider their four legged pets as their children. As such, more than 31 million Americans will spend close to $500,000 this month on Halloween costumes for their dogs and cats. Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Humane Society, urges those who plan on putting their pet into a costume to use common sense.

Also, be sure the costume doesn’t restrict breathing, and make sure there are no small pieces a dog can chew off and ingest. Wiese says no matter the cute factor, some pets won’t tolerate a costume, so don’t force it.

People pose with their pets in family photos and have their pets sit on Santa’s lap at Christmas, so it’s little surprise Halloween costumes for animals are becoming such big business. Some folks even plan ahead and have trick-or-treat bowls filled with animal goodies for neighbors’ critters.

A survey finds the most popular pet costumes this year include: pumpkins, hot dogs, devils, Star Wars characters and superheroes.