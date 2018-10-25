Senator Ernst Statement on Suspicious Packages Found Across the Country

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) released the following statement, in regard to suspicious packages sent to elected officials and news offices:

“I strongly condemn acts of violence. There is no place in our society for attacks against elected officials, news organizations or citizens. I am thankful for the swift action of the Secret Service, Postal Service and first responders across the country, and stand ready to support law enforcement as we learn more about these acts of violence.”

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, suspicious packages were sent to political leaders, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, as well as CNN’s office in New York City and other political figures.