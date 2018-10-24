Waldorf University to Hold 24-hour Read-a-thon and Reach Out and Read Fundraiser

For the third year, Waldorf University will hold the annual 24-hour Read-a-thon in the Louis V. Hanson (LVH) Library lounge located at 106 S. Sixth St. Forest City, IA, 50436. The event will be begin at 3 p.m. on Friday Nov. 2 and continue for a total of 24-hours ending at 3 pm on Saturday Nov. 3.

For the first time, the Read-a-thon will be raising funds to support Reach Out and Read Iowa, a nonprofit organization partnered with more than one hundred hospitals and clinics in Iowa that provides free children’s books to low-income families, so as to encourage reading and help build a foundation of literacy in young children.

Waldorf students, staff, and faculty, as well as local community members, sign up to read aloud for 15-minute shifts as part of the 24-hour marathon reading. Readers may choose to bring their own reading material (including their own creative work), or choose a book from the library stacks. As in previous years, there will be a number of themed reading hours. This year’s event will include a comedy hour, poetry hour, children’s book hour, the ever-popular spooky hour, and more.

The event is free to the public, and anyone can participate. To sign up for a reading slot or to make a donation toward the Reach Out and Read Iowa initiative individuals can visit the LVH library or contact Ryan Clark at ryan.clark@waldorf.edu.