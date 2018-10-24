The West Hancock Offensive line of Tristan Hunt, Chandler Redenius, Brody Cox, Tanner Thompson, and Josh Stromer are the MBT KIOW Prep Athletes of the Week for October 24, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 24 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a group of young men from West Hancock High School. Tristan Hunt, Chandler Redenius, Brody Cox, Tanner Thompson, and Josh Stromer are the core of the 2nd leading rushing offense in Iowa, and Friday night, they paved the way for 443 yards in a 22-13 win over Belmond-Klemme that pushed the Eagles into the playoffs. This year, the Eagles have rushed for 3,322 yards and 36 touchdown and are 7-2. Congratulations to the West Hancock offensive line, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep Athletes of the Week.