The pre-registration deadline for the November 6, 2018, General Election is Saturday, October 27,
2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to
5:00 p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day
Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for
information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail
is Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, November 3,
2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Auditor’s office. The last day
to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is Monday, November 5,
2018.
During calendar year 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone
who does not have the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will be
allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the General Election, please contact the
Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.
Hancock County Pre-registration Conclusion Looming
