Hancock County Pre-registration Conclusion Looming

The pre-registration deadline for the November 6, 2018, General Election is Saturday, October 27,

2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to

5:00 p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day

Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for

information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

is Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, November 3,

2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Auditor’s office. The last day

to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is Monday, November 5,

2018.

During calendar year 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone

who does not have the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will be

allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the General Election, please contact the

Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.