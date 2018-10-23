Winnebago Board to Discuss Paramedic Shortages Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am, with a discussion on the current shortages in paramedics in the county. Dale Rayhons is the supervisor for the Forest City Paramedic Department and may discuss hiring of two part time employees to fill the void.

A question was raised last week about the need for two supervisors in the Winnebago County Public Health Department. There is a Medicaid regulation that stipulates that two supervisors must staff each county health department according to Supervisor Mike Stensrud. Concerns were raised in previous meetings as to why the department was hiring two individuals with raises of $32,000 collectively. This coming at a time when the current public health fund was at an -$8,000 balance according to Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss. Stensrud has called for an agenda item that will include a representative with the NCI region who will explain the separation of duties for Public Health.

The board will also consider approval of a road for the Golden Plains Wind Farm. The discussion will also center around a collection agreement with EDF Renewables.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room in the Winnebago Courthouse in Forest City.