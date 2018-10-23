West Hancock Football will be live video streamed Friday night on KIOW.com

The West Hancock football team travels to Hinton Friday night in the opening round of the Class A Playoffs. New this year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is allowing entities to conduct video streaming of events. “As B103 has been the voice of the Eagles for several years, and the home of West Hancock video streaming in 2018, it makes sense to utilize the IHSAA’s permission to allow Eagle fans that can’t make the 3 hour drive to Western Iowa the chance to watch their favorite football team online in the playoffs this Friday night,” said Station Manager Karl Wooldridge. “Fans worldwide can access the stream link at the top of KIOW.com.” Here is the link for fans new to West Hancock video streaming: https://kiow.com/live/west-hancock-sports/