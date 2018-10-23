Joseph and Gifford Named Players of the Week

Waldorf quarterback Hilton Joseph led the way for the Warriors offensively on Saturday, accounting for five touchdowns. Waldorf kicker Slater Gifford did his part, too, going a perfect 5-for-5 on point after touchdown attempts and adding a 29-yard field in the Warriors battle with Presentational at Bolstorff Field.

Both Warriors efforts on the field were honored by the North Star Athletic Association on Monday as Joseph was named the Dacotah Bank/NSAA Offensive Player of the Week, and Gifford was named the Dacotah Bank/NSAA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Waldorf’s junior quarterback was prolific both running and throwing the ball in the Warriors’ 44-38 setback against the Saints, as Joseph rushed for a game-high 142 yards on 15 carries, including a 62-yard touchdown run.

As a passer, Joseph was both efficient and prolific once again, completing 24-of-36 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns for Waldorf.

After each successful drive led by Joseph, Gifford was there to boot home the extra point, going a perfect 5-for-5 on the day. Gifford also added in a 29-yard field goal to the Warriors scoring efforts, the freshman kicker’s second of the season, and longest of the year.

Gifford also had a stellar day in terms of kick-offs for the Warriors, averaging 57.3 yards per kick on seven kick-offs, and adding in one touchback.

The honor is the second of the season for Joseph, while it’s the first for Gifford.

The Warriors (3-5 overall, 3-2 NSAA) are back in action this Saturday playing in a rematch with the Trojans at Dakota State. Waldorf beat the Trojans, 50-35, last month at Bolstorff Field in Forest City.