Hancock County Stuck in Mental Health Region

Hancock County appears to be caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of Mental Health. Hancock County’s invitation into the Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health Region has now been rescinded, due to a contiguous law. Iowa Law requires all counties in a mental health region to border one another. Since a neighboring county was not accepted, that nullified Hancock County’s admission. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains how this happened.

The current 22 County Social Services region is estimated at $2 million over budget. Hancock County has cited its reasons for wanting out of the large region because of a lack of transparency and compromised care to its residents. At least until 2020, the county will have no choice but to remain where they currently are.

In other Mental Health news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors discussed possible termination or modification of the Mokry and Funnermark Trusts. Tlach explains why.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has continued its consideration of these trusts until next week.