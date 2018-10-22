Worth County Board to Meet This Morning

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at the courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9am. The meeting will open with a public hearing on the Vine Avenue Bridge. The county engineering department will make a presentation on the project followed by public input.

The board will then look into general drainage matters involving any outstanding projects to be done or in the process of being completed. The board may also offer suggestions on future projects for the department.

The supervisors will then hear various reports ranging from a hay ground lease to a problem with the county server room cooling system.

The meeting is open to the public.