Hancock County Board to Discuss Drainage Change Orders Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the weed commissioners report for 2018. they may also discuss and approve the Certification form for 2019.

The board will then look at a series of change orders for Darinage District 3 and 4. Due to the recent rains, the contractor is asking to extend the clean out project to October 31st. Then the board must approve another change order for Drainage District 1 and 2 North Main and Lateral 24. The contractor would like the project extended to December 1st and has opted to not seed grass on the banks of the ditches.

An engineer has been hired to review Drainage District 149 Lateral 39. Originally the two owners along the lateral wanted it cleaned and lowered. The engineers report due out today specifies that the owners should place a private tile line parallel to the lateral for improved drainage. The two owners have agreed in principle to pay for the additional line.

County Attorney Blake Norman will address the board on either terminating or modifying the agreement with the Mokry Trust and Funnemark Trust. He will also address the response received from the Northwest Care Connections which is the new mental health district that the county is applying for membership to.