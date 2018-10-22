Area Football Playoffs Are Set

Football playoff pairings are now set. Area schools are highlighted in bold.

Eight-Player Brackets

First Round: Friday, October 26

Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2

Bracket A

Midland, Wyoming (9-1) at Iowa Valley (9-0)

New London (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)

Bracket B

Northwood-Kensett (8-1) at Ar-We-Va (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Southeast Warren (10-0)

Bracket C

Stanton (7-2) at Exira-EHK (8-1)

Lenox (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (8-1)

Bracket D

Rockford (8-1) at Turkey Valley (8-1)

Central City (8-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-1)

Class A Brackets

First Round: Friday, October 26

Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2

Bracket A

Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at Hudson (9-0)

Highland (7-2) at Durant (7-2)

Bracket B

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0)

BGM, Brooklyn (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-1)

Bracket C

Akron-Westfield (7-2) at Westwood, Sloan (8-1)

West Hancock (7-2) at Hinton (8-1) (Game to be broadcast on B-103)

Bracket D

Alta-Aurelia (7-2) at AHSTW, Avoca (9-0)

North Tama (8-1) at Newman Catholic (7-2)

Class 1A Brackets

First Round: Friday, October 26

Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2

Bracket A

West Lyon (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)

Treynor (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)

Bracket B

Mediapolis (8-1) at Bellevue (9-0)

Pella Christian (6-3) at Wilton (8-1)

Bracket C

Mount Ayr (7-2) at Interstate 35 (9-0)

South Hamilton (7-2) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Bracket D

Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) at Van Meter (9-0)

West Branch (8-1) at Osage (7-2)

Class 2A Brackets

First Round: Friday, October 26

Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2

Bracket A

Kuemper Catholic (5-4) at PCM, Monroe (9-0)

West Marshall (7-2) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (7-2) at BH/RV (8-1)

OABCIG (7-2) at Southeast Valley (7-2)

Bracket C

Union (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

Algona (8-1) at Crestwood (6-3)

Bracket D

Greene County (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

Chariton (8-1) at West Liberty (6-3)