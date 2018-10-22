Area Football Playoffs Are Set

Football playoff pairings are now set. Area schools are highlighted in bold.
Eight-Player Brackets
First Round: Friday, October 26
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2
Bracket A
Midland, Wyoming (9-1) at Iowa Valley (9-0)
New London (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
Bracket B
Northwood-Kensett (8-1) at Ar-We-Va (9-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Southeast Warren (10-0)
Bracket C
Stanton (7-2) at Exira-EHK (8-1)
Lenox (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (8-1)
Bracket D
Rockford (8-1) at Turkey Valley (8-1)
Central City (8-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-1)
Class A Brackets
First Round: Friday, October 26
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2
Bracket A
Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at Hudson (9-0)
Highland (7-2) at Durant (7-2)
Bracket B
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0)
BGM, Brooklyn (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-1)
Bracket C
Akron-Westfield (7-2) at Westwood, Sloan (8-1)
West Hancock (7-2) at Hinton (8-1) (Game to be broadcast on B-103)
Bracket D
Alta-Aurelia (7-2) at AHSTW, Avoca (9-0)
North Tama (8-1) at Newman Catholic (7-2)
Class 1A Brackets
First Round: Friday, October 26
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2
Bracket A
West Lyon (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Treynor (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)
Bracket B
Mediapolis (8-1) at Bellevue (9-0)
Pella Christian (6-3) at Wilton (8-1)
Bracket C
Mount Ayr (7-2) at Interstate 35 (9-0)
South Hamilton (7-2) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
Bracket D
Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) at Van Meter (9-0)
West Branch (8-1) at Osage (7-2)
Class 2A Brackets
First Round: Friday, October 26
Quarterfinals: Friday, November 2
Bracket A
Kuemper Catholic (5-4) at PCM, Monroe (9-0)
West Marshall (7-2) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (7-2) at BH/RV (8-1)
OABCIG (7-2) at Southeast Valley (7-2)
Bracket C
Union (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
Algona (8-1) at Crestwood (6-3)
Bracket D
Greene County (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)
Chariton (8-1) at West Liberty (6-3)