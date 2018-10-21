Voters are Turning Out Early for Midterms

Voting in Iowa next month will include a soft rollout of the state’s new ID law that requires voters to show identification, but nonpartisan groups still say voting is easy, and they want to see a large turnout for the midterm election. AARP state director Brad Anderson says his group is working alongside Iowa’s Latino Political Network and state auditors who want to educate voters about this year’s changes.

According to Anderson, they want to make sure voters who are most affected by issues such as Social Security, Medicare, prescription drug costs and individual financial security have easy access.

Iowa’s voter ID law officially takes effect for the 2019 elections. For next month’s midterm, people who don’t bring identification to the polls can still vote, but need to sign an oath verifying their identity.



Rob Barron, co-founder of the Latino Political Network, says the network formed three years ago to increase civic engagement among the state’s Latino population after noting its significant under-representation as elected officials across the state. He says the network’s website has optimized all of its documents in English and Spanish to encourage voter turnout.

AARP Iowa, the Latino Political Network and statewide county auditors next week will host awareness and education events in five cities, including Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Mason City and Shenandoah.



To find out times and locations, go to aarp.org/ia.