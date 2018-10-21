Area Waterfowl Hunters Reminded of Rules for Hunting in Flooded Crop Fields

North Iowa’s unusually wet fall has created a unique situation where floodwaters are reaching fields and causing issues regarding what waterfowl hunters can and can’t do in these areas.

According to federal regulations, hunters are allowed to hunt standing crops or flooded standing crops unless that field has been manipulated. That means hunters cannot hunt flooded sunflower fields that were mowed as part of the dove season, nor can they knock down or clear standing crops to create an open area for ducks to land. A complete list of federal baiting regulations is online at www.fws.gov/le/waterfowl-hunting-and-baiting.html

“Typically these fields aren’t flooded so it’s a nonissue, but it’s been an unusual year,” said Brad Baker, state conservation officer with the Iowa DNR. “It’s something that hunters need to be aware of this fall.”

Iowa duck season opened in the north zone on Oct. 13. The south duck zone opens on Oct. 20, followed by the Missouri River zone on Oct. 27.