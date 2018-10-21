Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker to Appear at NIACC

Henkel Construction Company and Mason City Clinic proudly presents Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 2nd, 2018. This presentation is part of the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Lee Rocker and the Stray Cats sold more than 10 million records, garnered an astounding 23 gold and platinum records worldwide, and were music video pioneers of the MTV. The Stray Cat’s worldwide mega hits “Stray Cat Strut,” “Sexy and Seventeen” and “Rock This Town” have become part of the fabric of rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included “Rock This Town” as one of the 500 most important songs in rock.

Lee Rocker has been consistently touring, recording, and performing around the globe since 1980 and has cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels, and all types of music lovers. He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it in the air, catches and plays it on stages throughout the world. His concert show is a time for him to tell stories about his days on the road and in the music business for the last 35 years – including sharing stories about his adventures lugging the giant piece of equipment around.

From the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine, to appearing on Saturday Night Live, to headlining the US Festival and touring with the Rolling Stones, Lee Rocker has seen and done it all. In addition to the Stray Cats and Rolling Stones, Rocker has toured and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, and John Fogerty. In 1982 Rocker and his father Stanley Drucker, a classical clarinetist, both received Grammy nominations; this was something that has only occurred twice in the history of the Grammy awards. In 2012, Lee appeared on Broadway in the hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet” and in 2014 he was inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame. Rocker received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Festival Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by the City of Laguna Beach, California. In his concert performances, Lee Rocker rocks every town and leaves every audience on their feet and cheering.

To learn more about Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, visit his website at www.leerocker.com or watch a video at http://www.niacc.edu/palvideos

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

The Broadway sponsor for the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series is Pritchard Family Auto Stores.