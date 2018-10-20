SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fishing Remains Fair in the Area

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay from the stone piers along the north shoreline of Town Bay along Ice House Point and near the inlet bridge. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch up to 12 inches with small powerbaits like crappie nibbles, perch eyes and crawlers fished 2-4 feet below a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Troll slowly crawler rigs, minnows or leaches in 10-15 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crawlers in 5-15 feet of water.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches along shore. Use minnows or crawlers fished below a bobber in the mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures along the shoreline.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. White Crappie – Slow: A recent survey showed most crappie are 6-10 inches with a few up to 14 inches. Walleye – Slow: Walleye up to 27 inches have been seen in recent netting surveys.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Use crawler rigs and troll crankbaits along the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake. Try twisters and leaches fished under a bobber from shore. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and crawlers fished from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches can be found near shore; use a crawler or minnow fished on a small jig below a bobber.

Water temperatures around 50 degrees in Black Hawk District lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig. Shore anglers should fish a small piece of crawler or cut bait off the bottom.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 47 degrees. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and near docks. Walleye – Good: Fish off the jetties after dark.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs or a minnow in the dredge cut or on the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in the area near the old road bed.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Slow: Use a small minnow or a plastic bait in the deeper water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Don’t overlook the evening bite from docks as these fish will move shallow at dusk. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Northern Pike – Good: Anglers report northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish being caught.Channel Catfish – Good: Report of a good fall bite with large angler acceptable size fish being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch up to 10 inches mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish approaching 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of fish being caught from the lake. Look for the bite to continue. Anglers are catching yellow perch and crappie from the shore. Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started. Use traditional baits during “prime time”. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some fish are being caught in the evening from shore with walleyes mixed into the catch.

Ocheyedan Pit #1

Channel Catfish – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of 17 -23 inch channel catfish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite is on. Troll crankbaits during the day; wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started with action improving. Wader angler action has picked up with the best bite during the evening. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught with sorting needed; anglers continue to harvest numbers of angler acceptable size fish. Use mini jigs tipped with wigglers or a minnow. Northern Pike – Good: Angler reports of northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Please visit the USGS Water Data websitefor more information.

Decorah District Streams

Check our fall community trout stocking schedule to find out when trout are coming to a lake near you. Catchable trout stocking is now unannounced. Stocking frequency and amounts are the same as conditions allow. Many trout streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright colors to be seen. Brown Trout – Fair: As brown trout start spawning, watch the stream bottom for cleared areas in gravel (trout nests). Avoid stepping in the nests. Use larger flies mimicking grasshoppers or minnows. Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch a freshly stocked trout with a small piece of worm or cheese on a hook under a bobber in a deeper hole.

Lake Hendricks

Few anglers have been out. Water is clearing. Black Crappie – Fair: Shoreline anglers are using a tube jig fished under a bobber.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are falling with improved clarity. Angling has been spotty. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River water levels are falling with improved clarity. Use care around swollen rivers.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50’s. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information. Use crankbaits or a hook tipped with a minnow in eddies and deeper water.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but the river remains muddy. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Paddling activities are not recommended. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information.

Area waters are slowly clearing, but water levels and flows are high. Rain Friday then clearing and cold. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to below freezing at night. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City

Reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass and some northern pike on the Cedar River in Black Hawk County. Walleye – Good: Use jigs and plastics in sandbar drop-offs or current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spoons or crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Most Manchester District streams are in excellent condition. Flows will remain swift, but clarity should be good.

Silver Lake (Delaware)

Silver Lake is in excellent condition for angling, but there have been no reports. Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern pike are the main species in this lake.

Rivers and streams are falling. There have been angling reports on the Cedar River. Trout streams should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is expected to crest at 13.4 feet and slowly recede over next week. Water temperature is near 48 degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to high water. The Lansing Village Creek ramp construction is complete and the ramp is open. Walleye – Fair: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using live minnow floated under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is expected to crest at 23.1 feet with a slow fall next week. Sny Magill road is closed due to high water. Water temperature is 50 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Slow: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using live minnow floated under a bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass– Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is predicted to crest at 14.7 ft and gradually recede next week. Water temperature is 46 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye -Fair: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using a live minnow floated under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from the main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels cresting this week. Many ramps are under water. Water clarity is poor with a lot of debris. Water temperatures are near 50 degrees. Fish are starting to move toward the overwintering holes.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will rise this week and peak near a predicted 14.8 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.8 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 52 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out near shore in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels will rise this week and peak near a predicted 15.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is poor. Avoid large tributary streams as they are muddy. The water temperature is around 53 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas near shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will rise this week and are predicted to be 15.5 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.1 feet at Camanche and 10.7 feet at the LeClaire. These are Action and Moderate flood levels. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 53 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is predicted to be near 17 feet. This level is in a moderate flood stage, so boating is not advisable. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 53 degrees.

Significant flooding in much of the district. Water levels range from Action to Moderate flood stages. Most of the smaller boat ramps are usable and will have water and debris on them. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport is 16.21 feet and has been falling this past week. Flood stage for Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. Many of the boat ramps are inaccessible due to the high water. The ramps at Marquette St, Credit Island, Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and Fairport are all under water. Fishing has been slow with the high-water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.92 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been falling this past week. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 16 is 15 feet.The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high-water. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 19.19 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramps will be underwater. The Ferry Landing is closed. Fishing has been slow with the high-water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 15.26 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

River stage is still above flood stage throughout the pools. River levels have been falling this past week. Most boat ramps are under water due to the flooding conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.





SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be Oct. 27th at 10 am; 1000 trout will be released with 100 trout tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Two weeks to go until the release

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

NOAA is forecasting the Iowa River to still be above flood stage through the end of next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Still plenty of water leaving the lake. Water clarity is almost back to normal. Water temperature is in the low to mid 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Cappies are sticking to the deeper water; drift the lower end of the lake. Start in 16 to 18 feet of water and work your way into shallower water until you find fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Picking up a few bass in the more shallow water along the rocks and gravel bottom areas.

Lake Darling

Water level is still about 6 inches above normal. Water clarity continues to improve. Water temperature is in the low 50’s.Bluegill – Fair: On the less windy days, anglers are catching some nice bluegills in 5 to 8 feet of water around the habitat. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are starting to once again catch some crappies, but they have moved back out to deeper water (10-12 feet). Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching some decent bass in fairly close to shore; use a little flash to the lure with the water clarity.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release of 2000 trout is scheduled for Oct. 20th at 10:30 am; there will be 200 tagged trout for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Good: Since the river is still going to be above flood stage, why not try a little trout fishing this Saturday?

Lost Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Get back into the standing flooded timber out of the wind; look for fish to be in 6 to 8 feet of water. Maybe a little shallower on the north side when it’s sunny. Black Crappie – Fair: Still are out in deeper water; they should start moving in shallower if the weather calms down.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The river is off the boat ramp parking lot at Brighton and continues to drop. Level is still above flood stage.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release is scheduled for Oct. 27th at noon; 1000 trout released with 200 tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Good: One week to go!

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at 711′ (normal pool is 683.4′) on 10/18. This is the crest height; the lake is predicted to slowly start falling after the weekend.

Diamond Lake

The lake is at normal level, but is still a little muddy. Minnows are not allowed here. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms or jigs tipped with worms. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching fish off the jetties. Jigs tipped with worms work best. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures have been in the mid 50’s. The fish cleaning station at the primitive campground has been shut down. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows over brush or rock. There are a lot of 12 inch fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits in 8-14 feet of water. The shallow water bite should pick up along windblown rock especially towards evening. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try topwater baits early and late then troll during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still about 1 feet low. The fish cleaning station is closed. White Bass – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Fish along weed lines in 7-9 feet of water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shore and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow around deep structure. Try different depths until you find active fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline with spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Try a rubber worm or a crawdad imitation around the fishing jetties and along the dam.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Try also rubber worms or other plastic along the rip-rapped shorelines and in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use a chunk of night crawler along the fishing jetties or around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combinations around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 has been reopened. The north ramp is now closed due to a construction project. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shorelines with crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Use crawdad imitations along the rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Slow: Try different depths with minnows and jigs until you find active fish. Drift or use a slip bobber and a minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Keep moving until you find active fish. Walleye – Slow: Use a nightcrawlers rig or a jig and minnow combination along the dam.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or night crawlers; look for areas with some water flow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the cedar tree piles. Try crawdad imitations along the rip-rapped shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Cast small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout will be stocked on Friday, Oct. 26th at 11 a.m.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 912.07 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The lake has risen over 6 feet since last week, so be aware of floating debris. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or chicken liver in coves or areas with some water running into the lake. White Crappie– Fair: Try minnows around structure. Look for submerged trees and stumps.. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Follow the gulls as they will be where the schools of hybrid striped bass are feeding. Try also vertically jigging spoon baits around rock piles. Walleye – Slow: Use night crawler rigs or jig and minnows around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines using rubber worms or spinnerbaits. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs along the shorelines; try tipping the jig with a minnow . Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait along the shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties and the outer edge of the lily pads.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout will be stocked on Thursday, Oct. 25th around 11:00 a.m. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Troll twister tails or tube jigs in the top 3 to 8 feet of water throughout the lake for 9.5 to 10.5 inch crappies

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll spinner rigs with night crawlers or lindy rigging with crawlers on the bottom in 8 to 15 feet of water. Start out from the marina and the humps out from the west shoreline between the 100th Street Boat ramp and the West Ramp bay. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll silver colored live bait rigs and shad imitating crankbaits throughout the mid-lake portion. The hybrids are still young, so the upper end on size is around 19 inches. Black Crappie – Good: A decent fall crappie bite has started. Drift or troll jigs on the upper end and bays in the lower half of the lake or cast jigs around the rock jetties.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of crappies are being caught trolling twister tail or tube jigs in the upper half of the lake mostly from the boat ramp to 100 yards up from the beach. Many are young fish just under 8 inches, with some bigger ones mixed in.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout will be stocked on Wednesday, Oct. 24th around 11 a.m. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Terra Lake in Johnston has been added to the community trout stocking program. The first stocking will be Wednesday, Oct. 24th around 1 p.m. Use small in-line spinners, casting spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Around 1000 rainbow trout will be stocked on Oct. 25th at 2 p.m. This is a good time to get a kid out fishing. Trout are fun to catch and readily bite on lures and baits used for bluegill and crappie.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Pond fishing should pick up with a stable weather pattern. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Slow: Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass are active in the fall and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits around deep structure. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Minnows are a good bait in the fall.

Greenfield Lake

Fishery surveys this fall show a large year class of 7 to 8 inch black crappie and bluegills averaging 8 inches.

Lake Anita

Anglers are still waiting for the fall panfish bite. Water clarity is good. Temperatures are in the low 50’s. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are having a tough time finding bluegills. Look for bluegills close to the creek channel during the day. Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for fish up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish. Anglers using minnows report catching limits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Fishery surveys this week showed good numbers of black and white crappies in the canals. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish have slowed a bit, but anglers report catching fish around Boy Scout Island. Fish will average 2 to 5 pounds. White Crappie – No Report: Try minnows under a bobber in the canals. Black Crappie – No Report: There is a good population of black crappies in Manawa. Walleye – No Report: Look for fall walleye on the edge of dredge cuts. Manawa has a good walleye population.

Littlefield Lake

Water clarity is starting to improve. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegill in 2 to 5 feet of water close to cedar tree piles. The large size of fish in Littlefield are 9 plus inches. Black Crappie – Slow.

Nodaway Lake

There is a good population of 9 to 11 inch black crappie in the lake. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish the tree piles with minnows for black crappie up to 11 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Nodaway bluegills are 8 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Anglers are having trouble finding panfish in Prairie Rose. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Bluegill – Slow: Look for fish around underwater reefs and in brush piles. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Try vertical jigging or minnows under a slip bobber in the brush piles to catch 10 plus inch black crappies. Be prepared to lose tackle.

Viking Lake

The pontoon area will is closed starting for repairs to the seawall. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast liver in the pontoon area of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs around trees in 12 to 14 feet of water early in the morning and late afternoon. The fish are averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Fishing has been slow in the southwest district. Trout will be stocked on Oct. 25th in Big Lake. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties and shallow bays. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using worms or small spinners near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch channel catfish up to 16 inches with worms or prepared baits fished near the spillway.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught using finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles and shallow bays. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using minnows or crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 18 inches with crankbaits or minnows fished along the fish mounds or the dam in the evenings. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs or minnows fished along the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished in shallow bays and cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes of all sizes using minnows or crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows or small spinners fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the mid to upper 50’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby. Walleye – Fair: With water temperatures cooling off fishing should be pick up for sauger and walleye. Expect to see some quality fish that moved downstream during the high water from Lewis and Clark Lake/Gavins Point Dam.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby. Walleye – Fair: With water temperatures cooling off fishing should be pick up for sauger and walleye. Expect to see some quality fish that moved downstream during the high water from Lewis and Clark Lake/Gavins Point Dam.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish– Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby. Walleye – Fair: With water temperatures cooling off fishing should be pick up for sauger and walleye. Expect to see some quality fish that moved downstream during the high water from Lewis and Clark Lake/Gavins Point Dam.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 29.78 feet (flood stage is 35 feet)/73,800 cfs./59 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are down 6 degrees from last week and water levels are up .01 feet from last week. Water levels continue to be up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed.