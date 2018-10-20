RaeLynn to Appear at NIACC

Sukup Manufacturing Co. proudly presents RaeLynn at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018. This presentation is part of the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Here’s why God made RaeLynn: because country music needed her, and because America needed to fall in love.

At only 17 years old she won America’s heart when she made it to the quarterfinals of NBC’s The Voice in 2012. In 2014, she had a smash hit with her gold-certified single “God Made Girls.” Fresh off of touring with Blake Shelton, she’s released her debut album WildHorse, called the Best Country Album of 2017 by UPROXX, Stereogum, and Rolling Stone.

“When I recorded WildHorse I had no bugs in my ear, nobody telling me what to do,” she says. “I’ve shaken everything off. With this music, I’m completely myself. I want to keep making music that resonates with fans and touches people and makes them feel like they’re on top of the world.”

WildHorse debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Her first single “Love Triangle” landed on Rolling Stone Country’s 25 Best Country Songs of 2016, where the “emotional tug of war” was praised as “devastating.”

“I grew up listening to singers whose voices were a little eccentric like Duffy and Ingrid Michaelson, along with Shania Twain and The Civil Wars,” said RaeLynn. “When I first moved to Nashville I used to try and make my voice sound different. I finally realized it already sounded different.” Along with her distinct voice and a writing style that is rooted in her upbringing, she distills a sound that is unquestionably her own.

RaeLynn has blossomed as an undeniable force of nature with roots deeply planted in tradition and a finger on the pulse of life. She has an undeniable Texas twang and a new sophistication, a broader palette. Add to that a maturity in her ability to deliver a performance, and you’ve got something special.

To learn more about RaeLynn, visit her website at www.raelynn.com or watch a video at http://www.niacc.edu/palvideos

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

The Broadway sponsor for the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series is Pritchard Family Auto Stores.