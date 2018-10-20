Next DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is October 27

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. To prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA’s) upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity for consumers to dispose of unneeded and expired medications. On Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 10 AM to 2 PM, thousands of temporary collection sites will be available across the country to accept unneeded prescription drugs, including controlled substances, for safe disposal. To date, 9,964,714 pounds of unneeded medications have been collected by DEA since fall 2010. Consumers can also find year-round disposal sites by using the drug disposal location tool in the Initiatives section of NABP’s website.