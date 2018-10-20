Kossuth County Wants Feedback on Hazard Strategy Plan

Kossuth County officials are asking county residents to review and comment on the proposed Kossuth County Multi Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan is a collection of strategies in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. According to Kossuth County Emergency Manager David Penton, the plan is revised or updated for each contingency.

Those that could potentially effected by a disaster such as this or others will have the chance to help refine, if necessary, strategies to reduce damage or loss of life.

Those who want to view a hard copy of the plan can go to the Kossuth County Auditors Office in Algona or visit the Bancroft City Hall. It can be viewed online at http://www.co.kossuth.ia.us/emergency-management.php. .