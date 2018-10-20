Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Sailor

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 20, 2018, to honor a fallen U.S. sailor.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class George C. Ford, of Lidderdale, was killed in action on December 7, 1941, when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor. The 25-year-old was accounted for on April 30, 2018. Ford’s remains were returned to his family for burial in Glidden with full military honors.

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Funeral service

Peace Lutheran Church

226 W. 6th St.

Glidden, IA

10:30 a.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.