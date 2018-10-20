Belmond Changes Garbage Rules

The Belmond City Council heeded to a suggestion by a resident to change when garbage could be set out to the curb. The problem stems from the fact that the old rules were forcing senior citizens to set out their garbage after dark. The resident felt that would be too dangerous and so the city adjusted the set out times. Beginning November 1st and continuing until March 31st, residents can set out set out their garbage beginning at 5pm on the night before pick up. On April 1st, it reverts back to 8pm and continues until October 31st.

The city did not change any other rules, but will be enforcing the set out times, including prohibiting leaving the garbage out during non-pick up times.