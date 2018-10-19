Wright County Looks to Build an Industrial Park Near Prestage Foods

Wright County leaders are buying a large tract of land south of Eagle Grove to develop an industrial park near a large, soon to open pork processing plant. Cindy Litwiller, the county’s economic development director, says the hope is, if they build it, businesses will come.

The land sits beside the 240-million dollar Prestage Foods facility which aims to launch operations soon.

The industrial park should be ready for new businesses to move in by January.

The Prestage facility may have a “soft” opening as soon as December, eventually employing about a thousand workers. Initially, the plant will slaughter 10,000 hogs per day, with half of those hogs coming from Prestage’s own barns. The other half will come from independent producers.