James S. Larson, 78, of Crystal Lake passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at his home in Crystal Lake.

Memorial services for Jim Larson will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. Burial will follow the luncheon at the Crystal Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday.

