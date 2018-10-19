Friday Night Football Scores and Final Standings

October 19, 2018 AJ Taylor Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Here are the scores from Friday night:

Crestwood Cadets 33  Forest City Indians 13 (Crestwood clinches 2A District 3 championship)

West Hancock Eagles 22  Belmond-Klemme Broncos 13

Janesville Wildcats 57   North Iowa Bison 13

Lake Mills 28  Denver Cyclones 0

South Hamilton Hawks 1  Eagle Grove Eagles 0  (Eagles Forfeit)

St. Ansgar Saints 57   Central Springs Panthers 14

Humboldt Wildcats 45  Perry Blue Jays 0

Rockford Warriors 36  Northwood-Kensett Vikings 26

Southeast Valley Jaguars 42  Algona Bulldogs 41 (Southeast Valley clinches 2A District 2 championship)

Newman Catholic Knights 53  South Winn Warriors 39 (Knights clinch Class A District 4 Championship)

Estherville Lincoln Central Midgets 45  Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Ottumwa Bulldogs 21  Mason City Mohawks 6

Clear Lake Lions 42  Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets 0

Spirit Lake Indians 50  Garner Hayfield Ventura 20

Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 36  GTRA 6  (Bishop Garrigan clinches District 3 Class A Championship)

West Fork Warhawks 46  North Union Warriors 38

Newell-Fonda Mustangs 21  West Bend Mallard Wolverines 16

New Hampton Chickasaws 8  Hampton Dumont 0

 

Class A Standings

DISTRICT 3

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 5 0 0 8 0 0
West Hancock 4 1 0 7 1 0
Belmond-Klemme 3 2 0 6 2 0
Graettinger-Terril 2 3 0 2 6 0
North Union 1 4 0 2 6 0
West Fork, Sheffield 1 4 0 3 5 0

DISTRICT 4

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Newman Catholic, Mason City 5 0 0 6 2 0
Saint Ansgar 4 1 0 5 3 0
Central Springs 4 1 0 6 2 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 3 2 0 4 4 0
Postville 1 4 0 1 7 0
Nashua-Plainfield 1 4 0 1 7 0
Starmont 0 6 0 0 8 0

Class 1A

DISTRICT 3

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Osage 5 0 0 7 2 0
Lake Mills 3 2 0 4 5 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 3 2 0 7 2 0
Denver 2 3 0 2 7 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 2 3 0 4 5 0
North Butler 0 5 0 1 8 0

Class 2A

DISTRICT 2

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Southeast Valley 5 0 0 7 2 0
Algona 4 1 0 8 1 0
Spirit Lake 3 2 0 7 2 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2 3 0 3 6 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 1 4 0 3 6 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 5 0 2 7 0

DISTRICT 3

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Crestwood, Cresco 5 0 0 6 3 0
Clear Lake 4 1 0 7 2 0
New Hampton 3 2 0 3 6 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 2 3 0 3 6 0
Hampton-Dumont 1 4 0 3 6 0
Forest City 0 5 0 0 9 0

 

8-Man

DISTRICT 2

District Overall
Win Loss Tie Win Loss Tie
Northwood-Kensett 6 1 0 8 1 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6 1 0 8 1 0
Rockford 6 1 0 8 1 0
Janesville 4 3 0 5 5 0
Tripoli 3 4 0 4 5 0
Dunkerton 2 5 0 3 6 0
Riceville 1 6 0 3 6 0
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0 7 0 1 8 0

 

 