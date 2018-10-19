Friday Night Football Scores and Final Standings

Here are the scores from Friday night:
Crestwood Cadets 33 Forest City Indians 13 (Crestwood clinches 2A District 3 championship)
West Hancock Eagles 22 Belmond-Klemme Broncos 13
Janesville Wildcats 57 North Iowa Bison 13
Lake Mills 28 Denver Cyclones 0
South Hamilton Hawks 1 Eagle Grove Eagles 0 (Eagles Forfeit)
St. Ansgar Saints 57 Central Springs Panthers 14
Humboldt Wildcats 45 Perry Blue Jays 0
Rockford Warriors 36 Northwood-Kensett Vikings 26
Southeast Valley Jaguars 42 Algona Bulldogs 41 (Southeast Valley clinches 2A District 2 championship)
Newman Catholic Knights 53 South Winn Warriors 39 (Knights clinch Class A District 4 Championship)
Estherville Lincoln Central Midgets 45 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Ottumwa Bulldogs 21 Mason City Mohawks 6
Clear Lake Lions 42 Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets 0
Spirit Lake Indians 50 Garner Hayfield Ventura 20
Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 36 GTRA 6 (Bishop Garrigan clinches District 3 Class A Championship)
West Fork Warhawks 46 North Union Warriors 38
Newell-Fonda Mustangs 21 West Bend Mallard Wolverines 16
New Hampton Chickasaws 8 Hampton Dumont 0
Class A Standings
DISTRICT 3
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Bishop Garrigan, Algona
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|West Hancock
|4
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|Belmond-Klemme
|3
|2
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Graettinger-Terril
|2
|3
|0
|2
|6
|0
|North Union
|1
|4
|0
|2
|6
|0
|West Fork, Sheffield
|1
|4
|0
|3
|5
|0
DISTRICT 4
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Newman Catholic, Mason City
|5
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Saint Ansgar
|4
|1
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Central Springs
|4
|1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|South Winneshiek, Calmar
|3
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Postville
|1
|4
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Nashua-Plainfield
|1
|4
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Starmont
|0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0
Class 1A
DISTRICT 3
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Osage
|5
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Lake Mills
|3
|2
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|3
|2
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|2
|3
|0
|4
|5
|0
|North Butler
|0
|5
|0
|1
|8
|0
Class 2A
DISTRICT 2
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Southeast Valley
|5
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Algona
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Spirit Lake
|3
|2
|0
|7
|2
|0
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|2
|3
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Estherville Lincoln Central
|1
|4
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|0
|5
|0
|2
|7
|0
DISTRICT 3
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Crestwood, Cresco
|5
|0
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Clear Lake
|4
|1
|0
|7
|2
|0
|New Hampton
|3
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|2
|3
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Hampton-Dumont
|1
|4
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Forest City
|0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|0
8-Man
DISTRICT 2
|District
|Overall
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Northwood-Kensett
|6
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|6
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Rockford
|6
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Janesville
|4
|3
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Tripoli
|3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Dunkerton
|2
|5
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Riceville
|1
|6
|0
|3
|6
|0
|North Iowa, Buffalo Center
|0
|7
|0
|1
|8
|0