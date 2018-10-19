Area High School Football Regular Season Ends Today

There are several key matches in tonights’ slate of high school football games. The Forest City Indians (0-8) travel to Crestwood to play the Cadets (5-3) in a game that will be streamed live on kiow.com and heard on KIOW. A game with enormous playoff implications will be streamed live on kiow.com and heard on B 103.1 as the West Hancock Eagles (6-2) battle the Belmond-Klemme Broncos (7-1) in Belmond. The winner will likely earn a 15th or 16th seed in playoffs in Class 1A while the loser will go home for the year.

Other matches see the South Hamilton Hawks (6-2) traveling to Eagle Grove (0-8) or accepting a forfeit from the Eagles, the North Iowa Bison (1-7) will go to the Janesville Wildcats (4-5), the Perry Bluejays (0-8) play at the Humboldt Wildcats (3-5), and the Central Springs Panthers (6-2) are at the St. Ansgar Saints (5-3). All of those games start at 7pm. Other games have the Algona Bulldogs (8-0) traveling to Gowne to play the Southeast Valley Jaguars (6-2), Northwood-Kensett Vikings (8-0) are at the Rockford Warriors (7-1) in another playoff position battle, and the Newman Catholic Knights (8-0) are in Calmer to battle the South Winn Warriors (4-4). Those games also begin at 7pm.

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys (2-6) travel to Estherville to play the Midgets (2-6), the Mason City Mohawks (0-8) are at the Ottumwa Bulldogs (1-7), the Clear Lake Lions (6-2) venture to Iowa Falls to battle the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (3-5), the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears (8-0) rumble into Graettinger to battle the GTRA Titans (2-6). Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals (3-5)close out the season on the road against the Spirit Lake Indians (6-2). All start times are 7pm.