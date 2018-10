Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach along with area businesses will sponsor the 12th Annual Family Fall Festival on Sunday, October 21st from 2pm to 4:30pm at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds.

According to Kenzi Droessler of the Extension Office. there are a number of activities planned for the day.

The extension is celebrating 100 years in existence. They are looking to make the event this year as big as possible to commemorate the anniversary.

The event is also handicap accessible.