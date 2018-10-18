Prison Inmate Matthew Rausch Dies

Matthew Earl Rausch was pronounced dead due to apparent suicide at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Unity Point Medical Center in Fort Dodge, IA. Rausch was 31 years old at the time of his death.

Rausch had been serving a 30-year maximum term (two 15-year convictions, served consecutively) for the crime of Habitual Offender- Burglary and other crimes from Woodbury County. His sentence began on July 25, 2018.

The department conducts an investigation into any inmate suicides, and an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.