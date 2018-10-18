Garner City Council to Appoint Successor

George Smith resigned his post on September 25th to the Garner City Council. In so doing it left a seat open on the council to be filled. The Garner City Council has decided to fill the vacant seat through an appointment as resolved in a resolution passed by the body on October 9th. The council is currently taking any requests by individuals to fill the seat through a written submission with the Garner City Clerk. All submissions must be made no later than November 8th.

The appointed city councilperson will serve in the capacity until city elections take place in 2019.