Winnebago Industries Sees Increase in Revenues for 4th Quarter

Winnebago Industries has announced that revenues for the Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter ended August 25, 2018, were $536.2 million, an increase of 17.9% compared to $454.9 million for the Fiscal 2017 period. Gross profit was $83.8 million, an increase of 13.9% compared to $73.6 million for the Fiscal 2017 period.

Operating income was $45.7 million for the quarter, an improvement of 5.1% compared to $43.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter net income was $29.8 million, an increase of 19.5% compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.94, an increase of 19.0% compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.79 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $53.6 million for the quarter, compared to $47.8 million last year, an increase of 12.1%.

Fourth quarter results include costs related to the Chris-Craft acquisition of $2.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Fiscal 2018 revenues exceeded $2 billion increased 30.4% from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2017. According to officials, this was primarily due to the strong growth in towables and improved operating efficiencies in that area. The company saw a 28% improvement in operating income for the fiscal year. In that same year earnings per diluted share rose to $3.22, an increase4 of 38.8%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe stated, ” Financially, we are thrilled to exceed the $2 billion reveue mark for the first time in our company’s storied 60 year history.”