William Henry “Bill” Gehrke, 82 of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Britt, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service for William Gehrke will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, Iowa with Mr. Jim Sweers officiating.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839