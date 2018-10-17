USDA Offers Secure, Convenient Online Business Options

Farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers in Iowa have new online options to access U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs. Through USDA’s new streamlined process producers can now register, track and manage their applications for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) and 2017 Wildfires Hurricanes Indemnity Program (2017 WHIP) on the secure and convenient https://www.farmers.gov/sign-in.

“You can conduct business with USDA from the comfort of your home, office, or mobile device,” said Amanda De Jong, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director for Iowa. “These online services save time, reduce paperwork and, in some cases, speed up processing.”

MFP and 2017 WHIP are administered by FSA and are currently available on the https://www.farmers.gov/sign-in. To apply and manage their applications online, producers first need to sign up for the Level 2 eAuthentication access. Enrolling is a two-step process. For producers who do not already have an account can register for an account at www.eauth.usda.gov. After creating the account, customers receive a confirmation email with instructions for identity verification. Identity verification can be completed online or by presenting a government issued photo ID in person at a USDA service center.

In addition to the programs available through the farmers.gov portal, other programs offered by FSA can be managed at the Online Services page with the same eAuthentication credentials.

“We know doing business online has become a key part of many agricultural operations and hope our online services can provide the ease and convenience you’ve come to expect,” said De Jong.

Individual producers have many options available for conducting business online with USDA agencies including FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Risk Management Agency (RMA). Online tools such as the NRCS Conservation Client Gateway offer customers added flexibility and a secure web portal to track payments, report completed practices, request assistance, and sign documents. Level 2 eAuthentication access is not yet available for entities, but it is available for individuals.

To learn more about conducting business with USDA online and to locate the nearest USDA service center, visit www.farmers.gov.