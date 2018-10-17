Thompson to Remove Its Tennis Court

The Thompson City Council will hold a special meeting tonight in the City Clerk’s Office of City Hall. the agenda will be light but concerns will center around a dilapidated tennis court. According to Jill Krull who is the Thompson City Clerk, the court is essentially unusable.

As a result of the dangers involved, the city is looking to replace or clear the area. This would require city council approval according to Krull.

The council and Mayor Dan Swearingen will meet tonight beginning at 5:30pm.