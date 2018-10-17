Possible New Paramedics in Forest City

Forest City Paramedic Chief Dale Rayhons attended the Monday afternoon Forest City Council meeting to propose the hiring of a pair of part time paramedics. Since May, the paramedic staff in Forest City has been short handed. The department asked the city to partially fund a potential full time employee who would go through a two year educational program that trained him to be a paramedic. Winnebago County was also asked to do the same.

The department has now put forward two individuals who could work part-time and help fully staff the crew. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter explained.