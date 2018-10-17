Lowell E. Indvik, 91, of Forest City passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday, October 20th at Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Wayne Halvorson officiating. Burial will be at West West Prairie Cemetery with military rites by the Forest City Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685 www.cataldoschottfh.com