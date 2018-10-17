Kelsey Koch is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 17, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 17 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Kelsey Koch helped the Indians to a 5-2 record last week. Monday, Koch had 19 kills, 5 assists, 31 digs, and 3 blocks in a 5 set victory over Central Springs. Saturday, Kelsey led Forest City to a 4-2 record at the Algona tournament, averaging 5.5 kills, 7.5 digs, and went 42 of 42 serving. Congratulations to Forest City senior Kelsey Koch, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Tucker Kroeze, Belmond-Klemme FB; Tate Hagen, West Hancock FB; Josef Smith, West Hancock FB; Riley Helgeson, Forest City FB;