The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am. The agenda is very short as it begins with a presentation and discussion by Kendra Amundsen on a culvert issue she wants addressed by the county.

The board will then discuss other drainage issues and then hear about the current state of secondary roads by Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders before adjourning. The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors office in the courthouse.