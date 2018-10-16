Roger L. Halfpop, 84, of Belmond passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Roger Halfpop will be held on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the funeral home.

