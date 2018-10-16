NAMI To Hold Mental Health Training

NAMI North Iowa is hosting a free “Mental Health First Aid” training. Andrea Mjica is the Assistant Director of Institutional Advancement and talked about the mission o f NAMI.

Mujica says the Mental Health First Aid Training will equip attendees with the necessary tools and knowledge to assist in identifying the signs of mental health challenges in all walks of life.

Mujica says the mental health trainings will be held this week.

Registration is capped at 30 participants. To register, send your name, address, email address, and phone number to naminorthiowa@gmail.com. You will receive a confirmation that you have been accepted.