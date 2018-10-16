Myrna E. Jass Schmidt, 103, of Garner passed way Monday, October 15, 2018 under hospice care at the Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 22nd at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a combined VFW and American Legion Auxiliary service at 1:45 P.M. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Myrna Jass Schmidt Memorial Fund.

Myrna Elizabeth Jass Schmidt, the daughter of Guy and Stella (Lundy) Dodd, was born September 17, 1915 on a farm east of Klemme. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1932. Myrna continued her education for one year in post graduate education. In 1935, she moved to Garner and was employed as a clerk in several stores. On July 20, 1935 she was married to Arnold E. Jass at St. Paul Lutheran parsonage in Garner. They lived in Garner where they raised their family. After the death of her husband, Arnold, in 1976 she continued to live in Garner. On November 11, 1977 she married Walter Schmidt at the United Methodist Church in Garner. Myrna enjoyed Bible studies, Sunday School, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner and UMW. She was a charter member and past president of the Garner VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, past president of Meals-On-Wheels in Garner and was active in the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service serving as a back-up caller for many years.

Myrna is survived by her children, James “Jim” (Sharon) Jass of Garner, Richard “Dick” (Carol) Jass of Mason City and Robert “Bob” (Beverly) Jass of Batavia, IL; grandchildren, Terry (DiAnn) Jass, Todd (Julie) Jass, David (Margie) Jass, Patti Jass, Jeff (Kerri) Jass, Kristin (Greg) Siebert and Deborah (Ryan) Easter; 16 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Verneil Quintus of Garner and Joyce Dodd of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arnold in 1976 and Walter in 1995; brothers, Dean, Bob, Floyd, George and Ralph Dodd; and a sister, Lillian Pethick.