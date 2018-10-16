Marian R. (Boyington) Fuller, 95, of Belmond passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant.

Funeral services for Marian Fuller will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at Berlin Cemetery – Jackson Township in Owasa, Iowa.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248